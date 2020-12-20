Advertisement

Youth football teams from around the country compete for national titles

By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:59 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More than 35 youth football teams from around the country are in town this weekend at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex to play for national titles

Prospects by Sports Illustrated is hosting the first annual Pinnacle National Championships.

Teams range from U-6 to U-14.

Pool play determines who plays in the national championship games tomorrow. Teams are in town from Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, and many other states.

Organizers say it’s a cool experience for everyone involved to come together from across the country to play football for a few days.

“Not only players and coaches but even fans are able to meet other people as other communities come together and make friends for life and these kids are talking with each other thousands of miles away from each other,” said Executive Director for Prospects by Sports Illustrated Ace Carney. “So eventually what will happen is they’ll move from youth football and get into high school, they may end up in college together or playing against each other in high school. It’s very important and we’re excited for them.”

The championship games kick off Sunday at 8 a.m.

