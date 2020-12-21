Advertisement

Bay County Islamic Society hosts “Faith in Action” food drive

By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Sunday kicked off the Bay County Islamic Society’s “Faith in Action” curbside food basket drive.

Each bag contained 25 pounds of food for families in need.

Volunteers said they saw dozens of families throughout the day.

“We are trying to support the basic need during the holidays,” Islamic Society Assistant Youth Director Basheer Abdeen said.

“We are feeding the hungry unfortunately because of COVID-19, and the unemployment and people are going through very difficult circumstances, we feel our civic duty and faith duty to help our neighbors,” Islamic Society Vice President Dr. Hashem Mubarak said.

Islamic Society assistant youth director Basheer Abdeen said he’s thankful to have the opportunity to give back to the community.

“We are here for our community and I said that we have made this our first priority we are suffering everyone is suffering because of the covid-19, but I mean still yet we are here and we are telling our community that we will not give and we are still here to serve you,” Abdeen said.

Others involved said this event is just another way to give extra help to those who may be struggling in this season.

“It gives you happiness inside your heart that you are able to do something for your fellow citizens, the ones that are less fortunate than you,” Mubarak said.

Volunteers said they see a big demand, as they have plans to come back next Sunday.

“We are going through a rough time, everybody, and we should help each other,” Mubarak said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though the official start date is in the air, local businesses are still hopeful for the...
Another step forward for Viking Cruises
The money raised will go right back to the government agencies selling the items.
Government Surplus and More Auction happening Saturday
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
No one was injured in the fire.
Man sets truck on fire to give Okaloosa County deputies ‘something to do’

Latest News

Volunteers and staff at Okaloosa County Jail making gift bags for inmates.
Care packages at the Okaloosa County jail
Bay County Islamic Society hosts food drive
Bay County Islamic Society hosts food drive
SUNDAY EVENING WX 12-20-2020
SUNDAY EVENING WX 12-20-2020
Volunteers lay wreaths on veterans' graves
Volunteers lay wreaths on veterans' graves