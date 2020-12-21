Bay County Islamic Society hosts “Faith in Action” food drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Sunday kicked off the Bay County Islamic Society’s “Faith in Action” curbside food basket drive.

Each bag contained 25 pounds of food for families in need.

Volunteers said they saw dozens of families throughout the day.

“We are trying to support the basic need during the holidays,” Islamic Society Assistant Youth Director Basheer Abdeen said.

“We are feeding the hungry unfortunately because of COVID-19, and the unemployment and people are going through very difficult circumstances, we feel our civic duty and faith duty to help our neighbors,” Islamic Society Vice President Dr. Hashem Mubarak said.

Islamic Society assistant youth director Basheer Abdeen said he’s thankful to have the opportunity to give back to the community.

“We are here for our community and I said that we have made this our first priority we are suffering everyone is suffering because of the covid-19, but I mean still yet we are here and we are telling our community that we will not give and we are still here to serve you,” Abdeen said.

Others involved said this event is just another way to give extra help to those who may be struggling in this season.

“It gives you happiness inside your heart that you are able to do something for your fellow citizens, the ones that are less fortunate than you,” Mubarak said.

Volunteers said they see a big demand, as they have plans to come back next Sunday.

“We are going through a rough time, everybody, and we should help each other,” Mubarak said.

