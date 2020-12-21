Advertisement

Care packages at the Okaloosa County jail

Volunteers and staff at Okaloosa County Jail making gift bags for inmates.
By Katie Bente
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The corrections team at one local county jail is working to do something special for their inmates this Christmas season.

Officers and volunteers at Okaloosa County Jail made gift bags of hope for inmates housed over the Christmas holiday. They made more than 800 bags filled with masks, food, candy, books and more.

Staff and volunteers want inmates to know they are cared for by members of the community, regardless of their situation.

“There are families out there who have loved ones here and they want to know were taking the best care of them,” Corrections Officer Nikki Smalls said.

Those who made the care packages made sure to wear masks and stay socially distanced.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

