Advertisement

Clemson coach votes College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State 11th

The Tigers face the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the...
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the cheers of fans following the teamÕs victory over Notre Dame 34-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19, 2020.(Source: Jeff Siner, AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had long discussed the inequality of teams that play double-digit games against those who play shorter seasons.

He applied that reasoning when he voted in the final Amway Coaches’ rankings, placing the Tigers’ College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State at No. 11.

Clemson (10-1) faces the Buckeyes (6-0) on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

Swinney had the Buckeyes, ranked third in both the AP and coaches’ polls and by the CFP selection committee, behind two-loss teams such as Georgia and Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina (11-0) at No. 10.

“I think the games matter,” Swinney said. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.”

Swinney had Alabama No. 1 ahead of the Tigers. Notre Dame was third with Texas A&M fourth. He had Florida fifth, with his top 10 filled out by Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa State and the Chanticleers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was the only other coach among the 61 voters to put Ohio State outside the top four at No. 5.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Factory Stores of America in Graceville is going up for sale
Vanity Fair Outlet in the Graceville Factory Stores of America is closing permanently Thursday
According to Fort Walton Beach officials, one person was shot early Monday at a home on...
One injured in area shooting incident

Latest News

Here’s what the COVID relief package — part of a $2.3 trillion spending bill — could mean for...
What the new COVID relief package means for your money
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus
Ford calls it the "Safe Distance Christmas Jumper." It projects the shape of a Christmas tree...
Ford unveils 'safe distance' ugly Christmas sweater (no sound)
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks ahead of Christmas holiday