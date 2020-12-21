Holiday Week Forecast

Advertisement

By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw a good amount of rain across the Panhandle during the overnight hours Saturday into this afternoon, but drier conditions are on the way.

We’ll kick off the holiday week with some scattered clouds, giving way to sunshine later in the afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 60s and a warming trend will take place for the first half of the week, ahead of a cold front arriving Christmas Eve that will bring with it storm chances and much colder air, leading to a cold Christmas.

You can watch my full forecast above.

