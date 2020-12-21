Advertisement

Local nonprofit receives $10,000 donation to help provide relief to those in need

VITAS Healthcare donates $10,000 check to Rachal's Recovery Relief.
VITAS Healthcare donates $10,000 check to Rachal's Recovery Relief.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From Hurricane Michael, to an international pandemic, the 850 community has seen its fair share of obstacles over the last few years. One local nonprofit is looking to spread some holiday cheer to those in need this season.

Monday, VITAS Healthcare presented a $10,000 check to assist local nonprofit Rachal’s Recovery Relief. Founder Rachal Smoker says the continued effort from VITAS in the community will provide a number of holiday meals for those who may not have had one otherwise this season.

“VITAS has stepped up as a strong Bay-area partner in this effort, and their support will help us maintain our mission to help our neighbors and strengthen our communities. This generous donation provides a tremendous boost to our holiday food drive and ongoing initiatives that continue to strengthen and rebuild our community,” Smoker said.

VITAS Healthcare’s Vice President of Operations Terry Holecek praised the efforts of Smoker and her volunteer and donor supported hurricane recovery agency.

“Just as our hospice teams surround our patients and families with multiple layers of support, this donation will enhance the quality of life for our neighbors and friends throughout this region, giving them the financial, food and housing resources they need to continue to rebuild and thrive,” Holecek said.

