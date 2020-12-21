Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do have some thick low level clouds in place. They’ll keep us rather cloudy through the morning drive today.

But they’re not expected to last all day long! It’s possible we could see a little patchy fog for the morning drive as well.

Meanwhile, temperatures are cool and jacket-worthy as we’re getting going in the low 50s. We’ll have an overall cool day shaping up for our Monday as well. With the clouds hanging tough through the morning drive we’ll keep the low 50s around until about mid-morning. By lunchtime, clouds will decrease to mostly sunny skies and we’ll start to approach 60 degrees. Highs today will be fairly seasonal in the low 60s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

We’ll see a quiet start to the week after yesterday’s cold front and low pressure system continue to slide out east and high pressure builds in from the west. That ridge will eventually slide to our east by Wednesday allowing for southerly flow to take back over. That will pump temperatures up into the upper 60s near 70 degrees for highs by the midweek and also bring back a little humidity. But as is the case this time of year, another cold front will be on approach for Christmas Eve day.

It’s looking likely we’ll see the next frontal system bring through a batch of showers and storms on Thursday. The good news is it’ll all clear out in time for Christmas. The somewhat bad news is we’ll get downright cold by Christmas with sunny skies and highs barely reaching 50 degrees!

If the forecast holds true, it’ll be the coldest Christmas we’ve had in a decade...

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning turn mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us quiet through Tuesday with warmth returning Wednesday and a round of showers and thunderstorms by Christmas Eve day.

