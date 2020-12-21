NORAD’s 65th annual tracking Santa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas may not be exactly how it was last year due to COVID-19, but one special holiday tradition is still on schedule.

Tyndall Air Force Base is not only the base of the future, but every Christmas Eve they pull an all-nighter tracking St. Nicholas.

NORAD at Tyndall is preparing for its 65th annual tradition of tracking Santa Claus.

NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around the U.S., 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Every Christmas Eve, NORAD takes on the special mission of tracking Santa as he flies around the world delivering toys to good girls and boys.

“Back in 1955 a child thinking that he was dialing Santa, actually dialed to the command center of the Continental Air Defense Command which was predecessor to NORAD, and the colonel who answered, realizing what was happening, ensured the child that he was tracking Santa,” Colonel “Moose” Gardner, 601st AOC, said.

The Santa tracking program is up and ready for kids to go online at http://www.noradsanta.org to see where Santa’s at.

Don’t forget to leave out your milk and cookies because Santa’s coming to town!

