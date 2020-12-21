Advertisement

One injured in area shooting incident

According to Fort Walton Beach officials, one person was shot early Monday at a home on...
According to Fort Walton Beach officials, one person was shot early Monday at a home on Memorial Parkway Southwest.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Fort Walton Beach officials, one person was shot early Monday.

The incident occurred around 8AM at a home on Memorial Parkway Southwest.

Upon arrival, Fort Walton Beach Police say they found the victim with a single gunshot wound.

Officers say the victim was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious injuries.

At this time police believe this is an isolated incident.

They tell us the investigation continues, and they will release more information as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Factory Stores of America in Graceville is going up for sale
Vanity Fair Outlet in the Graceville Factory Stores of America is closing permanently Thursday

Latest News

FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Club vice president Bob Hess said they put out telescopes Monday night for the public to view...
One local group helped people view the rare “Christmas Star”
MONDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-21-2020
MONDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-21-2020
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Mercy Chefs gave away 500 boxes of food Monday in time for the holidays.
Mercy Chefs conduct holiday food giveaway