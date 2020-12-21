One injured in area shooting incident

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Fort Walton Beach officials, one person was shot early Monday.

The incident occurred around 8AM at a home on Memorial Parkway Southwest.

Upon arrival, Fort Walton Beach Police say they found the victim with a single gunshot wound.

Officers say the victim was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious injuries.

At this time police believe this is an isolated incident.

They tell us the investigation continues, and they will release more information as soon as possible.

