Advertisement

Paraglider dressed as Santa rescued from California power lines

By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - It is a sight no one wants to see: “Santa” tangled up, no sleigh and no snow.

The man, who was dressed as Santa, was paragliding when he hit a power pole.

“We’re just really blown away! This is like the biggest news we get in Rio Linda,” Marissa Berghorst said.

The man typically comes down chimneys this time of year.

“We see him flying around all of the time. It’s like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it,” Crystal Kennedy said.

The jolly St. Nick traded in Rudolph for this aircraft and was just trying to spread some holiday cheer.

“He was actually just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids. And that’s when he experienced engine problems. I guess he thought he couldn’t make it back to the airport, but it happens,” Kennedy said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the Santa is going to be OK.

People got a jolt of joy knowing Santa will be able to take flight again after his entanglement with power lines.

“A big relief. He’s going to be able to get all of the presents anywhere. So it’s a good day,” Berghorst said.

Copyright 2020 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though the official start date is in the air, local businesses are still hopeful for the...
Another step forward for Viking Cruises
The money raised will go right back to the government agencies selling the items.
Government Surplus and More Auction happening Saturday
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
No one was injured in the fire.
Man sets truck on fire to give Okaloosa County deputies ‘something to do’

Latest News

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.
Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’
Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami's newborn anteater
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
AG: ‘No reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
Cut off: Britain hit with travel bans over new virus strain