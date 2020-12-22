Advertisement

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People all over the country have been waiting for COVID-19 vaccines to make their way to local hospitals.

Here in Bay County, hospitals such as Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center still have not received the vaccine and do not know when it will arrive.

“It is extremely anxious because we have seen what COVID has done to our hospital, our community, and all over the nation,” Chief Medical Officer at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Amer Malik said.

For others, the day has finally come.

Six hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine were delivered to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Monday night.

“Everybody was so excited that we were able to say that we will be able to give this vaccine to our people who work at the hospital, the frontline workers who are exposed to the disease on a regular basis,” Malik said.

On Tuesday morning, the vaccine was given to people who work in the ER, ICU, or COVID-19 unit.

“The first line of people who get this vaccine before anyone else gets it, so we can provide them to take care of our patients,” Malik said.

Local health officials say they understand this hospital alone receiving the vaccine won’t end the pandemic, but they say it’s a step in the right direction.

“It does not mean it’s the end of the disease,” Malik said. “It only means we are the first step closer to eradicating the disease and getting rid of all the pain and misery it has brought to our community.”

The way COVID-19 cases are trending locally, the timing of the vaccine should spark optimism.

“So the number of COVID cases has definitely increased compared to what it was a month ago,” Malik said.

Even though there’s been an increase in COVID-19 patients, Sacred Heart officials say they are fully equipped to handle it.

