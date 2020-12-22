Advertisement

Bay alum Robinson makes decision to try and move to the next level of football

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Janarius Robinson is ready to take his shot at playing in the NFL!

Robinson Monday announcing via his Twitter account he’s made the decision to forgo a 6th season of college football and make himself available to the NFL draft. He writes a nice letter to the FSU staff, his teammates and fans thanking them for helping him on his journey, which among other things, led to him being the first in his family to earn a college degree! The FSU fan base also rallying to help Robinson raise money to build a new house after his family’s Panama City home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

JRob a 6-5, 260 pound defensive end who is coming off his 5th year at Florida State. He racked up 26 total tackles, led the team with three sacks, and even blocked a couple of kicks. Because of the so called COVID exemption, he could have played one more season at FSU.

So now he’ll focus on getting himself in tip-tip shape for the draft, and the possibility of the performing at the combine, and FSU’s Pro-Day which should be sometime in January.

You can read Robinson’s heartfelt message on Twitter by using this link:

https://twitter.com/JanariusD1/status/1341081443087355907/photo/1

