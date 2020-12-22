Costa Enterprises McDonald’s hosts two blood drives at the same time

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the most precious gifts one can give is the gift of life by donating blood, especially at this time of the year when the demand for it increases.

That is why Costa Enterprises, who owns several McDonald’s restaurants in the area, held two blood drives at the same time. In concert with OneBlood, their Big Red Buses were parked in the parking lots of the 23rd Street location and the Lynn Haven location on Highway 77.

Donors received complimentary COVID-19 antibody tests and $20 gift cards along with the regularly administered wellness check.

“I know how important blood supply is and how short blood supply has been since COVID, so I really want to help out if I can. I’m a little late to give, you know, as far as the antibodies, I believe, but nevertheless, you know, I’m sure they can use some blood right now in the situation we have,” Blood Donor Nicole Putnam said.

Donors will be able to see the results of their antibody test about 48 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal.

