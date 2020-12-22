Advertisement

Costa Enterprises McDonald’s hosts two blood drives at the same time

Blood donors also received complementary COVID antibody tests.
Blood donors also received complementary COVID antibody tests.(WJHG)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the most precious gifts one can give is the gift of life by donating blood, especially at this time of the year when the demand for it increases.

That is why Costa Enterprises, who owns several McDonald’s restaurants in the area, held two blood drives at the same time. In concert with OneBlood, their Big Red Buses were parked in the parking lots of the 23rd Street location and the Lynn Haven location on Highway 77.

Donors received complimentary COVID-19 antibody tests and $20 gift cards along with the regularly administered wellness check.

“I know how important blood supply is and how short blood supply has been since COVID, so I really want to help out if I can. I’m a little late to give, you know, as far as the antibodies, I believe, but nevertheless, you know, I’m sure they can use some blood right now in the situation we have,” Blood Donor Nicole Putnam said.

Donors will be able to see the results of their antibody test about 48 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The victim, David Hayes, 63, of Ft. Walton Beach was pronounced dead at the scene.
Search underway for suspect in deadly hit and run

Latest News

Rams beat visiting Niceville Tuesday
Rams beat visiting Niceville Tuesday
The Little Mustard Seed Co-owner Greg Snow said this holiday shopping season, locals have been...
Area small business owners urge shoppers to shop local
Despite the pandemic, passenger traffic at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is...
Some traveling, others staying home for the holidays
Hospital employees will be first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Walton County hospital to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week
Real Christmas trees are more prone to catching on fire, according to officials.
South Walton Fire District gives tips on real Christmas tree safety