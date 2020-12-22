Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County Sheriff’s officials say some funny money is making the rounds and local restaurant owner Allen Cotton has seen a handful of it.

His Panama City Beach Beef O’ Brady’s saw five fake $50 bills come through and have now started a new policy for big bills because of it.

“Now we’ve started requiring anyone who wants to give us a $50 or $100 bill, we check their ID, write down the serial number of the bill, and their name and address,” said Cotton. “So just in case it comes back counterfeit we know who to send the police to.”

Cotton says they reported the bills to Panama City Beach Police and haven’t had any issues since.

“They came out and looked at the bills,” said Cotton. “The fronts were good and had the little stripe down the line. They wrote on the bill too and it stayed gold but when you turned the bill over, the whole backside was a very dark green.”

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say fake bills beating the counterfeit pen is something they’ve seen more of in recent years.

“The techniques we’ve seen is people washing the ink off of a $10 bill and reprinting it as a $100 bill,” said Corporal Dennis Rozier of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. “So, if you run the pen across it, it’ll say it’s a real bill when in fact it’s not.”

Sheriff’s officials say some common things to look out for are bordering that’s too big or small, discoloration, or if the bill is lacking any holographic features.

They also say to report any fake money as quickly as possible.

“First and foremost, don’t give it back to the person that issued it to you,” said Rozier. “Let them know it’s a counterfeit bill and if they’re adamant or get upset, call law enforcement. We need to make contact with that person and find out where they got it from and find out if they’re the ones printing it or if it was passed along to them and they didn’t know any better.”

