Landscaping scam in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are warning people to be careful who you let work on your lawn, the people knocking on your front door could be a scam.

Deputies say landscapers are going into Bay County neighborhoods and knocking on doors offering to lay down pine straw for an agreed price. But after the work is done, the men become aggressive and demand a price that is double or even triple the original amount.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say these con men are targeting people who they believe would be vulnerable to bullying.

“If you agree on a price, you are under no obligation to pay a dime more than that. And if they don’t like that, tell them to get their pine straw and leave,” Lt. Jeremy Mathis said.

Bay County has an ordinance against solicitation. That means you must have a permit to go door to door to sell things.

Lt. Mathis wants to remind you if you see something suspicious, say something!

