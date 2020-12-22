Mercy Chefs conduct holiday food giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit organization that has been helping the citizens of Bay County since Hurricane Michael has now helped people with a holiday food giveaway.

It is still evident by the size of the turnout that people in our area are still in need of help with food.

Mercy Chefs passed out 500 boxes of food to locals who lined up around the block leading to Oscar Patterson School. the boxes contained things like milk, cheese, butter and fresh vegetables plus several servings of kielbasa sausage to enhance the menu choices. The line for the giveaway stretched for several blocks approaching the school.

“By getting fresh food into their hands we’re giving them healthy nutritious options and we’re also giving them the ability to share with their family and with neighbors and kind of bring the community back together,” said Jonathan White, Mercy Chefs community kitchen director.

Mercy Chefs has been helping the community by serving hot meals at the Oscar Patterson location for almost two years.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.