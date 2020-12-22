Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a pleasant day across the Panhandle today, with similar conditions in store for tomorrow.

High pressure will remain overhead over the next several days, ahead of a cold front arriving on Christmas Eve that will sharply drop temperatures for Christmas. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s following a rainy morning and afternoon on Christmas Eve. A warming trend will begin following that as high pressure again takes hold.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Factory Stores of America in Graceville is going up for sale
Vanity Fair Outlet in the Graceville Factory Stores of America is closing permanently Thursday
According to Fort Walton Beach officials, one person was shot early Monday at a home on...
One injured in area shooting incident

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it's chilly sunshine out the door this morning.
Tuesday Forecast
MONDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-21-2020
MONDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-21-2020
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's forecast.
Monday Forecast
Holiday Week Forecast