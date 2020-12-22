Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a pleasant day across the Panhandle today, with similar conditions in store for tomorrow.

High pressure will remain overhead over the next several days, ahead of a cold front arriving on Christmas Eve that will sharply drop temperatures for Christmas. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s following a rainy morning and afternoon on Christmas Eve. A warming trend will begin following that as high pressure again takes hold.

