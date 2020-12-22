One local group helped people view the rare “Christmas Star”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Astronomical Society of Bay County brought the Christmas joy into viewing the Christmas Star. Club vice president Bob Hess said they put out telescopes Monday night for the public to view the celestial event that happens every 20 years.

“Planets in their orbit around the sun, just as we do, don’t often come close to each other in the sky for us to see them like this,” said Hess.

The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will appear the closest since 1623, but could only be viewed at night more than 800 years ago in 1226. Club president Richard Millet tries to put perspective on just how close that is.

“They’re going to be one fifth the diameter of the moon apart. So if you look at a full moon, they’d be about one fifth of that apart,” said Millett.

According to NASA’s website, they’re actually hundreds of millions of miles apart. Hess said a telescope will capture the two gas giants in the same field of view.

“Two planets are great, but our two largest planets is something that’s phenomenal and for anybody to see Saturn with its rings that they see through the telescope is just amazing. They think it’s a picture that we hung up in front of the scope,” said Hess.

Hess said seeing Saturn’s and Jupiter’s moons just makes it that much more special. Millet said he was most looking forward to the pictures he’d get.

“That’s kind of my passion here is to get pictures of this night. We should be able to see Jupiter’s moons and maybe one of Saturn’s moons in the images. Since it’s close enough, we’ll get it all in one image,” said Millett.

Hess said he was most looking forward to sharing this once in a lifetime experience with the public.

The conjunction could be seen a little after sunset, until the two gas giants set in the sky shortly after 7 p.m.

Hess adds the next closest pairing like this will be in 2080.

