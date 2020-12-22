Panama City Hall hosts Christmas concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the help of a number of volunteer musicians, Panama City did its part to get people into the spirit of Christmas.

People gathered in the city hall rotunda surrounded by lots of Christmas trees to listen to the Christmas concert, compliments of the city.

A variety of Christmas favorites were performed by three different groups and artists.

Britt Reynolds was the first to appear, singing contemporary favorites.

Next up was the Panama City Symphony Quartet and the renowned tenor Peter Lake singing several classic pieces.

The concert closed with popular carols by Will and Lindsey Thompson.

“This is one of the ways that the people can come to the people’s house, which is City Hall downtown Panama City,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. ”We’re not only celebrating Christmas, we’re showcasing some of the art, arts that we have in Panama City. We’ve got some magnificent talent.”

The concert is an annual event aimed at enhancing the spirit of Christmas through music played and sung by talented local musicians and singers.

