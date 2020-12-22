Advertisement

Panama City Hall hosts Christmas concert

Christmas concert held in the Panama City Hall rotunda.
Christmas concert held in the Panama City Hall rotunda.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the help of a number of volunteer musicians, Panama City did its part to get people into the spirit of Christmas.

People gathered in the city hall rotunda surrounded by lots of Christmas trees to listen to the Christmas concert, compliments of the city.

A variety of Christmas favorites were performed by three different groups and artists.

Britt Reynolds was the first to appear, singing contemporary favorites.

Next up was the Panama City Symphony Quartet and the renowned tenor Peter Lake singing several classic pieces.

The concert closed with popular carols by Will and Lindsey Thompson.

“This is one of the ways that the people can come to the people’s house, which is City Hall downtown Panama City,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. ”We’re not only celebrating Christmas, we’re showcasing some of the art, arts that we have in Panama City. We’ve got some magnificent talent.”

The concert is an annual event aimed at enhancing the spirit of Christmas through music played and sung by talented local musicians and singers.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Factory Stores of America in Graceville is going up for sale
Vanity Fair Outlet in the Graceville Factory Stores of America is closing permanently Thursday
According to Fort Walton Beach officials, one person was shot early Monday at a home on...
One injured in area shooting incident

Latest News

FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Club vice president Bob Hess said they put out telescopes Monday night for the public to view...
One local group helped people view the rare “Christmas Star”
MONDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-21-2020
MONDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-21-2020
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Mercy Chefs gave away 500 boxes of food Monday in time for the holidays.
Mercy Chefs conduct holiday food giveaway