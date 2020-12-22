Advertisement

Search underway for suspect in deadly hit and run

The victim, David Hayes, 63, of Ft. Walton Beach was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim, David Hayes, 63, of Ft. Walton Beach was pronounced dead at the scene.(KGNS)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is underway following a deadly hit and run in Ft. Walton Beach.

Tuesday afternoon, Ft. Walton Beach Police responded to a call regarding a pedestrian struck in the roadway near the Raceway gas station located at 312 Miracle Strip Parkway SW.

The victim, David Hayes, 63, of Ft. Walton Beach was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, video surveillance shows a newer-model, red mustang striking the victim and fleeing the scene eastbound on Miracle Strip Parkway SW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Kendra Stalls or the Ft. Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Factory Stores of America in Graceville is going up for sale
Vanity Fair Outlet in the Graceville Factory Stores of America is closing permanently Thursday
According to Fort Walton Beach officials, one person was shot early Monday at a home on...
One injured in area shooting incident

Latest News

FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Club vice president Bob Hess said they put out telescopes Monday night for the public to view...
One local group helped people view the rare “Christmas Star”
MONDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-21-2020
MONDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-21-2020
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Mercy Chefs gave away 500 boxes of food Monday in time for the holidays.
Mercy Chefs conduct holiday food giveaway