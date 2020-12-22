Search underway for suspect in deadly hit and run

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is underway following a deadly hit and run in Ft. Walton Beach.

Tuesday afternoon, Ft. Walton Beach Police responded to a call regarding a pedestrian struck in the roadway near the Raceway gas station located at 312 Miracle Strip Parkway SW.

The victim, David Hayes, 63, of Ft. Walton Beach was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, video surveillance shows a newer-model, red mustang striking the victim and fleeing the scene eastbound on Miracle Strip Parkway SW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Kendra Stalls or the Ft. Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546.

