Tuesday Forecast

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a bit of upper level cloud cover moving through. We’ll see this thin veil of upper level cirrus cloud in our skies for most of the day. But it won’t be able to block out the sunshine completely.

Otherwise, we’re downright chilly out the door this morning as we get going in the widespread 40s. Dress warmly for the morning drive, but be sure it’s something you can shed later in the day as temperatures get mild this afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies go to work on temperatures quickly today and warm us up into the 60s by lunchtime. We’ll see highs today approach 70 degrees for most today, but may just fall a bit short.

With high pressure sliding through the Eastern US, more sunshine returns tomorrow until our winds start to shift more southerly. As the southerly wind not only ramps up a bit of warmth and humidity into our Wednesday, it’ll likely lead toward an increase in cloud cover heading into the afternoon. Rain chances should hold off for the day, but there’s an isolated shot at a stray small and brief shower later into the day and evening.

Our next cold front is on approach for Christmas Eve day. Storms are looking likely through the day on Thursday with a small risk for severe storms as well. Our bigger concerns appear to be gusty winds along a squall line feature. However, an isolated tornado is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has us at a Marginal Risk for severe weather, or a level 1 out of 5, meaning we’re only expecting an isolated storm or two for potential of producing severe winds or an isolated tornado.

Once the front clears by midday on Christmas Eve day, then we’ll see our skies start to clear and some colder northerly winds begin to blow. That will send temperatures plummeting into a freeze overnight into Christmas morning where some inland areas may wake up in the 20s with the coast able to reach the freezing low 30s. Plenty of sunshine is in store for Christmas but it’ll be chilly sunshine as highs only reach the upper 40s in the afternoon!

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running mild in the afternoon with highs near 70 on Wednesday before another cold front brings stormy conditions to Christmas Eve day and frigid temperatures by Christmas.

