Vanity Fair Outlet in the Graceville Factory Stores of America is closing permanently Thursday

By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vanity Fair inside the Factory Stores of America Outlet Mall in Graceville announced it will be closing on December 24th at 5 p.m.

It was a store loved by many locals as well as those from out of town.

”A shock to us last week when we found out,” shopper David Chavez said.

”We hate to see it close. We liked to come down here and eat and we would come over here to shop a little bit,” shopper Pam Chavez said.

There are only two other stores along with Vanity Fair in the mall, Merle Norman and Bon Worth. Both stores will relocate once Vanity Fair closes.

”Traffic was coming only from Vanity Fair, and now that Vanity is fair is gone, they don’t have any incentive to stay,” Factory Stores of America Outlet Mall owner Mike Kohan.

Store employee at Merle Norman said they would be relocating to Chipley, and the store manager for Bon Worth was not able to tell us about its plans for the future.

Mall owner Mike Kohan told us he isn’t shutting the empty mall down but putting it up for sale instead.

”I hope someone is going to come in and get a better use out of it, that is what I am hoping. I am done with it, if someone could have a more creative idea, it is an 80,000 square foot, its not a small mall,” Kohan said.

As the stores final days come and go, shoppers say they will miss it.

”Sad, it really is, really really sad we enjoyed coming down here. They had really good deals, we never came left without a basket.” David Chavez said.

