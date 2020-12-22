Advertisement

World Chase Tag marathon set to air Dec. 23

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the hottest new sports gaining audience during the pandemic will be on television for a 10-hour marathon beginning Wednesday.

NBC Sports Network (NBSN) will air multiple episodes of World Chase Tag on Dec. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and again from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET.

Dubbed “World Chase Tag Day Across the USA,” the event showcases the world’s best parkour athletes who took part in the 2020 World Chase Tag USA Championships in Atlanta, the largest tournament in the game’s history.

World Chase Tag is what you might remember as a game of tag as a child, but much more intense, with athletes displaying extraordinary speed and agility.

In all, 16 teams compete in stages, playoffs and knockout finals to set up a final match for the championship.

Tupelo Honey, a company owned by Gray Television, handles the production of World Chase Tag. Gray Television also owns this television station and website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Factory Stores of America in Graceville is going up for sale
Vanity Fair Outlet in the Graceville Factory Stores of America is closing permanently Thursday
According to Fort Walton Beach officials, one person was shot early Monday at a home on...
One injured in area shooting incident

Latest News

Here’s what the COVID relief package — part of a $2.3 trillion spending bill — could mean for...
What the new COVID relief package means for your money
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus
Ford calls it the "Safe Distance Christmas Jumper." It projects the shape of a Christmas tree...
Ford unveils 'safe distance' ugly Christmas sweater (no sound)
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks ahead of Christmas holiday