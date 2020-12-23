Area small business owners urge shoppers to shop local

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Small businesses in Downtown Panama City are looking for that last push from locals before Christmas day.

Plum Delightful Boutique Co-owner Ashley McDaniel said COVID-19 has kept their foot traffic down this holiday shopping season compared to past years, but that’s not keeping the locals away.

“We have our local community people who come in every single year. So they’ve been very good and loyal to us. So that’s really nice to see all the returning locals,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel adds seeing more online traffic has made them think differently and that’s using online catalogs and Facebook live to advertise. The Little Mustard Seed Co-Owner Greg Snow said this holiday shopping season, locals have been the reason his business is doing surprisingly well.

“People have been really intentional about letting us know that it’s important for them to shop at the local stores, so that’s been good. Just kind of the word of mouth, letting us know, spreading the word about the deals that we have and items that we have here at the store,” said Snow.

Snow adds COVID-19 hasn’t impacted his store as much as others, except slowing down the shipment of his products. He adds it’s been great to see locals really helping out this holiday season.

Snow said shopping locally boosts the local economy and helps out local workers. McDaniel said it’s important not to shop at big brand stores because they have a national audience already.

“I would definitely urge locals to shop as local as you can, small business as you can because it keeps everyone in the community employed,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel adds they’re very blessed to have locals back them and keep their spirits raised during this holiday season, despite all the hardships they’ve gone through this year.

McDaniel also urges people to be understanding and patient with retail workers during these last few days of the holiday shopping season.

