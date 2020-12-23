COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to officials with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, the hospital received its distribution of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine late Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, hospital officials say they began vaccinating employees.

This is an employee at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast getting their first dose of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday. (ASCENSION SACRED HEART EMERALD COAST)

ORIGINAL STORY: December 22, 2020

Walton County is preparing for its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walton County officials said Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast hospital will receive a shipment of the Moderna vaccine later this week.

Those vaccines will be given to people who work at the hospital first.

From there, if any vaccines are leftover, they’ll be distributed to firefighters with the South Walton Fire District and Walton County Fire Rescue.

Walton County Emergency Management director Jeff Goldberg said they’re also preparing for when they can administer the vaccine to the general public.

“It’s kind of a slow rollout when it comes to that, but you know, we do have our plans that we’ve put in place when we’re ready to go ahead and do it, once the vaccines are available for public distribution and we finish going through the phases,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg also said they are glad they received the Moderna vaccine first because it does not have to be kept in a special freezer, however they have ordered two colder freezers for when the Pfizer vaccine does come in.

