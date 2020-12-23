Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida won’t be following CDC recommendations for Phase II of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The Governor announced Wednesday he will be signing an executive order making clear the state’s priority for vaccinating Floridians aged 65 and older.

The decision is being applauded by some healthcare groups.

The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out, and first on the list, per CDC guidance, are healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff.

“Employees get tears in their eyes; the residents are emotional because finally we’re seeing some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Emmett Reed, Executive Director of the Florida Health Care Association.

Reed says he believes Phase I could be completed very soon.

“The way that I’m seeing it, it’s a matter of weeks,” said Reed.

But for Phase II, Florida will go its own way.

CDC recommendations say essential workers and people 75 years and older should be next on the list.

Instead, Governor Ron DeSantis will prioritize Floridians aged 65 and up.

“We are not going to put young healthy workers ahead of our elderly vulnerable population,” said DeSantis in a press conference Wednesday.

The move is being applauded by the Florida Hospital Association.

“They are at greatest risk of COVID-19. They are certainly those that are most at risk of becoming hospitalized,” said Mary Mathew, FHA President.

According to AARP more than 70 percent of COVID fatalities nationwide have been people over the age of 65.

With hospitalizations more than doubling since September, Mayhew hopes targeting the elderly will ensure open beds for COVID and non-COVID patients alike.

“We know cancer, heart attacks, that hasn’t gone away, and we need to make sure that there’s capacity in the system to support those needs as well,” said Mayhew.

At 4.4 million, Florida has more people aged 65 and up than any other state.

Under the Governor’s plan, one out of five Floridians will qualify for the vaccine in Phase II.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PENSACOLA, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Executive Order 20-315, which provides the following:

During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 65 years of age and older; and

Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Hospitals, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis also announced that in addition to hospitals, County Health Departments will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older in the coming weeks as supply permits. At this time, a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine has been received by select County Health Departments; as more doses become available, County Health Departments will work with their community partners to provide vaccines to those 65 and older.

Over the past two weeks, more than 170 hospitals across the state have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and as a part of their allocation, hospitals received enough doses to vaccinate their entire frontline health care staff and have vaccine remaining.

To read Executive Order 20-315, click HERE. A copy is also provided below.

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-315

(COVID-19 Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors)

WHEREAS, on March 9, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-52, declaring a state of emergency for the entire State of Florida as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on November 3, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-276, extending the state of emergency for the entire State of Florida as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, the State of Florida is leading the effort to distribute the vaccine to the elderly and vulnerable populations of the State; and

WHEREAS, partnership with local hospitals and other vaccine providers is essential to ensure efficient vaccine administration.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order.