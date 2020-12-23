Advertisement

Okaloosa County corrections officers hold appreciation lunch for healthcare workers

Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas kicked off a little early for staff at a local hospital in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County correctional officers greeted and served staff at North Okaloosa Medical Center Wednesday afternoon with prepared lunches from Hub City Smokehouse of Crestview.

Since staff at the medical center has been helping to treat COVID-19 patients since early March, Corrections Director Eric Esmond said the lunches served Wednesday were a wonderful way to kickoff the Christmas holiday.

“It’s important regardless of what is taking place in the community, regardless of what is taking place in regards to the pandemic; this is a season to give,” Esmond said. “Regardless of a persons circumstances, we think that we are extending ourselves to where we can show grace; those individuals who are having a difficult time in their life will feel compelled to do the same,” Esmond said.

With Wednesday’s luncheon they were able to serve 500 people with their efforts.

