Senior Centers in Bay County make sure senior citizens aren’t forgotten

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This holiday season can be especially challenging for senior citizens due to the pandemic.

“It affects the seniors more than anyone else, our age group of all of that, but just no family, they have got to be around people,” Panama City Beach Senior Center President Mugsy Parens said.

Seniors can feel lonely and forgotten during these turbulent times even apart from the holidays. A lot of senior centers here in Bay County are making sure this isn’t the case, one being the Bay County Council on Aging.

“We do a news letter each monthly and a few months ago we started sending in addition to the news puzzles out whether it be a word search or trivia, just an activity for them to do from home,” Bay County Council on Aging Chief Andrea Marsh said.

Parens tells us they have replaced some of the activities, like card games and board games, with new safer activities like meditation and yoga. She says the seniors seem to love them.

”We take their temperature right away, and then whatever activity they are going into, it’s done the same way. If they are doing chair exercises, those chairs are spaced out. If they are doing yoga or meditation on the mats, we keep everybody separate just so that we are make sure when they come in here it is safe and secure, main thing for us,” Parens said.

Marsh tells us they have also implemented telephone reassurance calls to make sure seniors have someone to talk to.

“We contact on a weekly basis one, two, three time a week over 100 seniors, it is kind of just a wellness check, hi how are you doing, is everything ok,” she said.

Both organizations encourage those seniors who may be interested in getting involved or reaching out, to do so.

