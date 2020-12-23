Advertisement

Some traveling, others staying home for the holidays

By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As the holidays approach, officials with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport say business is a little slower than last Christmas because of the pandemic but passenger traffic is staying steady.

“Travel is down for the majority of the airports,” said ECP Police Chief John Van Etten. “But here in the Panhandle, we’ve been fortunate that we’ve not been as down on travel as some of the other larger airports.”

As the pandemic continues, the airport and airlines are still requiring masks and social distancing.

The airport is also continuing to regularly sanitize.

“There’s daily cleaning going on and spraying,” said Van Etten. “A lot of extra things have been going on to keep things sterile and keep the traveling public safe.”

For those driving, AAA officials say they estimate 34 million fewer travelers will hit the road this year across the country.

In Florida alone, they estimate a drop of 1.7 million.

And if the only time you’ll be on the road is to head to the airport, officials say get there a little earlier than usual.

“There are a few extra steps the airlines have to take and the airports to keep things moving safely,” said Van Etten. “Come ahead of your flight, whatever your recommended is. Generally, it’s an hour and a half to two hours.”

