South Walton Fire District gives tips on real Christmas tree safety

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Christmas season is a time when many families are making their homes merry and bright with decorations. For some that includes a live Christmas tree.

While these trees can smell good and look festive, South Walton Fire District officials said they can also be very flammable.

South Walton Fire District inspector Dexter Payton said live trees can dry out quickly.

“The drying process for the tree is going to vary on the size and the type of tree that it is,” said Payton.

One Christmas tree seller in South Walton said he always warns customers about the dangers of having a real tree when they buy one.

“A lot of people want to have it set up all nice and pretty right by their window, right by their TV, always looking at it, but the one thing they don’t notice is that air vent is right over that tree, so you’re blasting hot air all the time. It’s going to dry out the tree a lot quicker,” said Tyler Wilson.

Wilson said when taken care of, real Christmas trees can be a beautiful decoration.

“You can have a spray bottle, spray the limbs from top to bottom, make sure it always has water in the ground, in the pot of it,” Wilson said.

South Walton Fire District also said you can search for flame-resistant decorations to help prevent the likelihood of your tree catching on fire.

