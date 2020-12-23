Advertisement

Temporary visitation restrictions implemented at Gulf Coast Regional

Starting December 24, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center will temporarily restrict the number...
Starting December 24, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center will temporarily restrict the number of visitors a patient can receive.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting December 24, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center will temporarily restrict the number of visitors a patient can receive at both the hospital located on 23rd Street and the Panama City ER located on Highway 231.

Hospital officials say they’ve made the decision due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases locally.

Here’s the updated visitation policy for the hospital:

  • Emergency Room - No visitors (Exceptions will be made for pediatric patients)
  • ICU - No visitors
  • Hospice or palliative care patients - One (1) identified adult support person, 18 years or older, per patient.
  • Pediatric patients, PICU and NICU - Two (2) identified parent or guardian per patient. Parent can stay overnight.
  • Labor & Delivery/Mother/Baby - Two (2) identified support person, per patient for the duration of the stay. Support person can stay overnight.
  • Surgical/Inpatient Services - One (1) identified support person at a time bedside during visiting hours. No overnight stay.
  • Surgical/Outpatient Services - One (1) identified support person.
  • CATH Lab - One (1) identified support person.

Officials say patients must identify any visitors when they check in to the hospital. Hospital patients will not be able to make any changes during the duration of their stay.

