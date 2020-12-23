Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another pleasant day across the Panhandle today, and more of the same is in store for tomorrow.

Highs will rise into the upper 70s for Wednesday, ahead of a front arriving Christmas Eve that will bring plenty of rain throughout the overnight hours. Cooler air filters in behind that, leading to a very cold Christmas.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The victim, David Hayes, 63, of Ft. Walton Beach was pronounced dead at the scene.
Search underway for suspect in deadly hit and run

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says today's weather is great, tomorrow's has storms...
Wednesday Forecast
TUESDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-22-2020
TUESDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-22-2020
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it's chilly sunshine out the door this morning.
Tuesday Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast