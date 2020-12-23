Tuesday Evening Forecast
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another pleasant day across the Panhandle today, and more of the same is in store for tomorrow.
Highs will rise into the upper 70s for Wednesday, ahead of a front arriving Christmas Eve that will bring plenty of rain throughout the overnight hours. Cooler air filters in behind that, leading to a very cold Christmas.
