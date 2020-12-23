Advertisement

UPS driver brought to tears by neighborhood’s ‘thank you’ street parade

By WTVR staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) - Delivery drivers are busier than ever with the increase of online ordering and the holidays right around the corner.

One Virginia neighborhood wanted to show their appreciation and surprised their UPS driver with cheers.

Giving back isn’t unusual in the Hallsley neighborhood, but getting things in this special way is something new.

Anthony Gaskin drives the route almost every day. In many ways, he’s become like family.

“I joked with him back in June that I was going to add him to my Christmas card list, because I actually do see him more than family,” said neighbor Tracy Cassalia.

It’s what many say they’ve needed over the past here.

“The kindness that he spreads is just unreal, and especially during this difficult time to have Anthony around is just, it’s truly amazing,” said resident Britt Griffith.

The sentiment inspired Patty Friedman to send an email to her neighbors.

“Just in my own situation of kind of feeling lonely and trying to get my feet on the ground, that he was bringing such joy into my life,” she said.

Together, they came up with a plan to line the streets and thank the humble man who’s made 2020 a little brighter.

“Watching the video footage - I watched it probably way too many times,” said neighbor Holly Holston. “I have sobbed many tears just watching it because he is an amazing person. His smile is infectious.”

Apparently, the story has had a similar impact around the world.

On the WTVR’s page alone, it’s reached more than 35 million people.

“It was meant to be,” Friedman said. “It was going to happen one way or another.”

It was not shocking to Gaskin’s colleagues and friends or to the community he so graciously serves.

“I didn’t think he would be that emotional, but when, it almost teared me up a bit I when I saw him,” said 14-year-old Gordon Ross. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you definitely deserve it in every way.’”

Copyright 2020 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

The Florida Department of Health Bay County is offering recommendations for those who aren't...
Health department gives recommendations for holiday travel and social gatherings
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Jesse Martinez, 37, is charged with murder and other crimes after he allegedly fatally struck...
Elderly COVID-19 patient beaten to death by roommate at Calif. hospital, sheriff says
Residents in Custer, Washington were ordered to evacuate after a train carrying crude oil...
Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former...
New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies