Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! There’s not much change in the forecast from yesterday to today.

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. However, we’re trying to develop a little fog or haze in spots early on today. It won’t last long if you do happen upon seeing some early on today.

Otherwise, we’re still quite chilly stepping out the door this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s away from the coast to the 40s on the coast. Dress similarly to yesterday as we’ll be chilly out the door but warming fast through the morning to a mild afternoon ahead.

With high pressure sliding through the Eastern US, more sunshine returns today until our winds start to shift more southerly. That’ll likely lead toward an increase in cloud cover heading into the afternoon. Rain chances should hold off for the day, but there’s an isolated shot at a stray small and brief shower later into the day and evening.

A stronger cold front is on the way for tomorrow morning. Storms are looking likely through the morning on Thursday with a small risk for severe storms as well. Our bigger concerns appear to be gusty winds along a squall line feature. However, an isolated tornado is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has us at a Marginal Risk for severe weather, or a level 1 out of 5, meaning we’re only expecting an isolated storm or two for potential of producing severe winds or an isolated tornado.

Once the front clears through the afternoon on Christmas Eve day, then we’ll see our skies start to clear and some colder northerly winds begin to blow. That will send temperatures plummeting into a freeze overnight into Christmas morning where some inland areas may wake up in the 20s with the coast able to reach the freezing low 30s. Plenty of sunshine is in store for Christmas but it’ll be chilly sunshine as highs only reach the upper 40s in the afternoon!

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running mild tonight and tomorrow morning before a cold front brings stormy conditions to Thursday morning and frigid temperatures by Christmas.

