ZooWorld opens a new animal exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Sunday ZooWorld opened their new animal exhibit, a project they have been working on for the last two years.

This exhibit actually features two different animals, lions and hyenas. This is the first time the zoo has ever had hyenas.

The zoo switches days on which animal is shown to the public.

ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan tells us she could not be more excited to show the exhibit off to the public.

”So the these animals do share, we have a front yard and a back yard, but it is a fantastic exhibit we have got a ton of interactive aspects to it so if you want to come out and really be engaged with these animals, this is the place to do it,” Hogan said.

