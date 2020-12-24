Advertisement

Armed burglar caught in the act

An armed burglar was caught in the act of his crime Thursday morning through a partnership...
An armed burglar was caught in the act of his crime Thursday morning through a partnership between a vigilant citizen and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - An armed burglar was caught in the act of his crime Thursday morning through a partnership between a vigilant citizen and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Just before 2 AM, a resident on Keyser Mill Road alerted deputies to a burglar in his home. The resident was able to view the suspect remotely from another location. Deputies responded and observed the suspect trying to exit the residence. As they set a perimeter, the suspect saw them and fled back into the residence where he refused multiple commands to exit for several hours.

Due to concerns that he may be armed, the OCSO Special Response Team was called to the scene. The suspect continued to refuse to surrender. As SRT members searched the residence, the man, later identified as 39-year old Roy Cato of DeFuniak Springs, tried to escape out the eaves of the front porch where he had concealed himself in the attic. He was seen throwing a knife back into the building. Cato was taken into custody by members of the Special Response Team at that time.

Inside the home, Cato had punched numerous holes in walls and cut electrical wires.

He complained of an injury to his arm and was medically cleared before being transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.

Cato is charged with armed burglary, felony criminal mischief, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

At the jail, corrections officers found five syringes and baggies containing meth and heroin hidden in a body cavity. Charges of possession of a controlled substance, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia were added to the list.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
Okaloosa County acquires new "COVID-Killing" ambulance to combat virus.
Okaloosa County purchases new “COVID-killing” ambulance
Devon and his family were given gifts to fit Devon's needs as well as a new car.
McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family
Starting December 24, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center will temporarily restrict the number...
Temporary visitation restrictions implemented at Gulf Coast Regional

Latest News

WonderWorks and XD Dark Ride say they have seen an unusual amount of visitors throughout the...
Local indoor attractions see an influx of visitors over the holidays
Bay County Fire officials want locals to be safe and aware before lighting up a fireplace or...
Staying warm and safe over the holidays
Bay County residents and visitors prepare for Christmas at the last minute.
Shoppers rush to stores at the last minute on Christmas Eve
Salvage Santa delivered 350 bikes to kids in Bay County.
COVID can’t stop Salvage Santa
A new hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is on track to open in just a...
Hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport set to open in 2021