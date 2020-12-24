Christmas Eve church services go on despite pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In a time where many feel hopeless, local churches are finding ways to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

”It’ll be the first time since 2017 that we will have worshipped in this space since Christmas Eve,” First United Methodist Church senior minister Jeremy Pridgeon said.

It’s a big night for First United Methodist Church in Panama City. It’s been a long journey since Hurricane Michael damaged its building.

”We are thankful for not only those (who) helped work to restore this facility but just for the resilience of the people to stay committed during the rebuilding efforts,” Pridgeon said.

Although they cannot come together as normal, they’re still coming together, offering four different services this Christmas Eve.

They’re encouraging masks, social distancing, and even implementing pre-registration.

”We’ve also added the outdoor options this year knowing that they are some people that just don’t want to be in crowds,” Pridgeon said.

Over at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Panama City Beach, you see the same adjustments.

”We’re offering a come-and-go communion service for those that want to come have communion in person but would rather not be in large crowds,” Woodlawn United Methodist Church Worship Pastor Bill Small said.

Two online services accompany an outdoor sunset service, depending on the weather, and two inside traditional services.

Masks are also recommended indoors.

”We also recommend that families sit in units together but then to observe social distancing with other family units,” Small said.

Christmas Eve may look different this year but the message remains the same.

“Light shines in the darkness, and there’s been a lot of darkness... But the message of this season is that light shines and the darkness cannot overcome it,” Pridgeon said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.