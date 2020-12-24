Christmas Eve Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning and Merry Christmas Eve everyone!

Showers and thunderstorms are building to our west this morning. It’s going to be a rough morning and midday as they move through. There’s potential for strong or severe storms in this line where gusty winds and an isolated tornado is possible as the leading edge of the line moves through. However, we’ll probably still be dealing with showery activity through lunch and into the early afternoon. So rain gear up and be weather aware this morning.

We’ll also need to bring jackets! While it’s mild this morning, this will be the warmest part of the day with colder conditions by the late afternoon. Southerly winds this morning outside of thunderstorms may reach up to 15-25mph. They’ll shift to the northwest by the afternoon once the front moves through and could gust as high as 30mph. Temperatures are starting out the morning in the upper 60s and will finish the day in the upper 40s!

The line of storms looks to start up in the western Panhandle around 6am and could take as long as the late morning for the strongest storms to move through our eastern counties east of the Apalachicola River. However, we’ll likely still have showers over most of NWFL through the early afternoon. As the cold front moves through and temperatures begin to cool, we’ll see the rain gradually come to an end from west to east through the afternoon.

Skies clear out for Christmas Eve and Jolly ol’ St.Nick will bring in some downright cold conditions tonight. We’ll expect freezing conditions just about Panhandle-wide with 20s inland to low 30s on the coast by Christmas morning.

With northerly breezy winds persisting into Christmas, even under sunshine, we’ll only manage highs in the upper 40s. However, in the breezy 10-20mph winds, it’ll probably only feel like the upper 30s to low 40s for wind chills!

Make sure the kiddo’s are bundled up when they go out to play with their new toys tomorrow!

Bottom Line...

For today, showers and thunderstorms are likely, some storms may be strong or severe where gusty damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two is possible. Highs today are in the morning in the upper 60s with temperatures dropping through the afternoon to the upper 40s after 4pm. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us on a chilly and sunny streak right into the upcoming weekend.

