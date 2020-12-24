Health department gives recommendations for holiday travel and social gatherings

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People can still be seen coming in and out of Northwest Florida Beach International Airport Wednesday and after speaking with some, they tell us they know about the risks, but decided to travel anyway.

“I chose to travel because I had taken one other flight during COVID and on that flight I felt very safe earlier this summer,” said one woman.

“Wearing a mask, taking the precautions, I’m going,” said a man.

“So a lot of me going home is so I can be with my family during these hard times and everybody needs to just stay safe,” said another man.

The Florida Department of Health Bay County is offering recommendations for those who aren’t staying home for the holidays.

Environmental Supervisor Joe Scully said guests who have traveled from other areas should distance themselves from older people, stay at least six feet away from those who do not live with you and avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Scully adds to consider hosting an outdoor gathering rather than indoors.

“That would be to protect the spread of COVID and to protect especially those vulnerable individuals in the household, to protect them,” said Scully.

The CDC and Florida Department of Health say if you do decide to travel this holiday season, to remember to wear a mask, social distance and hand sanitize whenever you can. Scully recommends wearing a mask with two or more layers and be careful when it comes to holiday meals.

“We do have some great safety tips for food on our website Bay.FloridaHealth.Gov and just be careful when you’re preparing the food. Wash your hands prior to handling any raw food,” said Scully.

The CDC has more COVID-19 winter holiday precautions on its website.

