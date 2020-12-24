McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Devon Winters is a Georgia teenager on the autism spectrum with a love for the McDonald’s golden arches, drawing them any chance he could.

After seeing a Facebook post from his mother asking for any old arches, Johnstone Foods McDonald’s in Bay County gifted a set saved from Hurricane Michael.

But that was just the beginning.

“We were trying to create his wonderland and finding the arches were part of that,” said Devon’s father Brent Winters. “This went so far above and beyond.”

The family was brought down to a McDonald’s in Callaway where Devon was given Christmas gifts to fit his needs.

Since he’s nonverbal he was given things like noise-canceling headphones, new sketch pads, and more.

“Some families during COVID have had a rough year and we’re able to make that a little bit better this year and that’s really special,” said Supervisor for Johnstone Foods McDonald’s Thomas Johnstone.

But the gift-giving didn’t stop there as the Winters were surprised with a new car.

“This is going to change our lives,” said Brent Winters. “We’ve been hitching rides for about 30 days now and we live about 30-40 miles outside of town so shopping is difficult. All this has been amazing.”

Scott Owen is a supervisor for Johnstone Foods McDonald’s and was born and raised in the same area as the Winters family and was the one who gifted the arches to Devon.

Owen and others say they’re glad to bring a little extra joy to the holiday season.

“After seeing their Facebook post and praying and needing and knowing what we were going to do today, I think it restored a little bit of humanity in all of us,” said Owen.

“Scott had the arches in his garage. There’s a reason he saved those arches. Just having a piece of that destruction that now turns into something Devon treasures,” said Owner/Operator for Johnstone Foods McDonald’s Tracy Johnstone.

The Winters are now headed back home, to celebrate a Christmas they won’t soon forget.

“You don’t hear a lot of the good news stories,” said Brent Winters. “It’s nice to be part of one.”

