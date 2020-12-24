Advertisement

Panama City Beach launches a brand new website

By Katie Bente
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2021 is just around the corner and Panama City Beach is breaking in the new year with a brand-new website.

Panama City Beach has completely redesigned their website making is more accessible to residents and visitors.

The original Panama City Beach website was created back in 2015. City officials say it was not only out of date, but also missing a lot of information.

The new website is constantly being updated with everything you need to know about Panama City Beach, from finance reports to city council meetings. They even have a link for you to pay your water bill online.

The city wanted to make sure that all of the departments joined in to create a website easy for everyone to use.

“It should be able to allow them to find information faster, and be able to download our documents, and be more transparent in general,” IT Manager Jason Pickle said.

The new website is a perfect way to stay connected with everything happening here in Panama City Beach.

You can check out the new website at https://www.pcbfl.gov/home

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

The Florida Department of Health Bay County is offering recommendations for those who aren't...
Health department gives recommendations for holiday travel and social gatherings
The United Way and its partner agencies gave back more than $2.5 million in CARES Act money.
United Way and partner agencies give back millions in CARES Act money
Devon and his family were given gifts to fit Devon's needs as well as a new car.
McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family
Walton County commissioners voted 3-2 against Gulf Power building a solar panel farm.
Walton County commissioners vote against solar panel farm
Kids received gifts of all kinds from the Panama City Police Department Wednesday.
Panama City Police give gifts to local kids