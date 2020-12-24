Panama City Beach launches a brand new website

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2021 is just around the corner and Panama City Beach is breaking in the new year with a brand-new website.

Panama City Beach has completely redesigned their website making is more accessible to residents and visitors.

The original Panama City Beach website was created back in 2015. City officials say it was not only out of date, but also missing a lot of information.

The new website is constantly being updated with everything you need to know about Panama City Beach, from finance reports to city council meetings. They even have a link for you to pay your water bill online.

The city wanted to make sure that all of the departments joined in to create a website easy for everyone to use.

“It should be able to allow them to find information faster, and be able to download our documents, and be more transparent in general,” IT Manager Jason Pickle said.

The new website is a perfect way to stay connected with everything happening here in Panama City Beach.

You can check out the new website at https://www.pcbfl.gov/home

