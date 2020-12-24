Advertisement

Panama City Police give gifts to local kids

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing more satisfying than bringing a smile to children’s faces when things are not right in their world. That’s why the Panama City Police Department and the Northwest Florida Health Network along with Twin Oaks Community Services brought a winter wonderland to the children they supervise.

Officers set up the conference room with stuffed toys, cookies, drinks and gift bags for all.

As the children traveled through the wonderland they were given large bags filled with a variety of toys. They also got the chance to have their pictures taken with Santa and his elves.

“The families we’re involved with have a lot of stresses in their lives, have a lot of issues and things that they are trying to work through, and the dynamics of their family make it difficult for them to provide the Christmas that many people get to afford and appreciate,” said Jeff McSpaddin, executive director of Twin Oaks Community Services.

“It’s kind of interesting because we gain just by participating, just by seeing the look on the kids’ faces, being able to give something to the community,” Panama City Police Sergeant Jordan Hoffman added. ”Because, like I said, often times in law enforcement we have to make the tough decisions. This was an easy one for us.”

It seemed officers got as much pleasure creating this event for the children as the children did receiving the gifts.

