Advertisement

President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trumps are wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the president opens by sharing the Christmas story.

Melania Trump then goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The president also thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
Okaloosa County acquires new "COVID-Killing" ambulance to combat virus.
Okaloosa County purchases new “COVID-killing” ambulance
Devon and his family were given gifts to fit Devon's needs as well as a new car.
McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family
Starting December 24, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center will temporarily restrict the number...
Temporary visitation restrictions implemented at Gulf Coast Regional

Latest News

In this May 5, 1973 file photo Hank Adams, right, permanent representative of the Indians Trial...
‘Most important Indian’ Hank Adams dies
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone
Demonstration held for Andre Hill in Ohio
Demonstration held for Andre Hill in Ohio
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
Heisman finalists: Tide teammates plus Lawrence and Trask