Salvation Army still ringing along despite the pandemic

Red Kettle donations are lower than expected this holiday season.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the sure signs Christmas is coming is the sound of the familiar Salvation Army bells that appear at many storefronts. The familiar red kettle campaign and donations for the Empty Stocking Fund are annual drives to raise money and provide gifts to needy families.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on some of the organization’s fundraising efforts. With more people without a job, they are less likely to have extra money to donate. Many other fundraisers have suffered this year also as a result. Local Salvation Army officials said donations are $15,000 to $20,000 dollars under their projected goal.

“We’re delaying the counting because we sterilize the money because the people that count are seniors and we don’t want to take a chance of them getting sick. Fortunately, the Empty Stocking Fund as of Wednesday has met its goal and has surpassed its goal. So we’re going to be up a little bit there and I’m hoping that the two offset one another.” said Corps Officer, Major Edward Binnix

One positive that’s come of the pandemic is the Salvation Army’s online presence has grown significantly, allowing people to donate contact-free.

