Strong storms on the way

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An approaching cold front is pushing a line of strong storms into Northwest Florida.

The first storms will likely begin around 3:00am, and last through the midmorning hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a marginal risk of severe weather for tonight, with the possibility of some isolated severe storms and tornadoes embedded in the storm system. The good news is conditions will clear by mid afternoon, with sunshine and much colder temperatures on the way.

You can watch my full forecast above.

WEDNESDAY EVENING WX 12-23-2020
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says today's weather is great, tomorrow's has storms...
Wednesday Forecast
TUESDAY EVENING FORECAST 12-22-2020
