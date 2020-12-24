Strong storms on the way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An approaching cold front is pushing a line of strong storms into Northwest Florida.

The first storms will likely begin around 3:00am, and last through the midmorning hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a marginal risk of severe weather for tonight, with the possibility of some isolated severe storms and tornadoes embedded in the storm system. The good news is conditions will clear by mid afternoon, with sunshine and much colder temperatures on the way.

You can watch my full forecast above.

