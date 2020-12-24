The Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball Team keeps up the work over break despite heading home for the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Head coach of the Gulf Coast Women’s basketball program, Cayla Petree, and her team are now into a three week holiday break, knowing that when they gather back on the second of January, they’ll have another three weeks of work to prepare for their season opener on the Januarty 23, 2021 against Jacksonville.

Coach Petree emphasized the oddities of practicing 60 or so times this fall, with no games to be played, and then taking an extended break just as the season opener approaches, but there’s more on the Lady Commodores’ minds than staying in shape for the looming season. She has told her players to be mindful of where they go and who they hang with.

“Number one, they had to make great decisions over the break. They’re going to be excited about going home and seeing their family as am I, but we have got to make the right decision. We don’t need to be going out. We don’t need to be getting into contact with people that we don’t know that you can’t control. They need to practice social distancing the best they can.”

However, training is still something she is hoping her girls are keeping up with no matter where they are for the holidays.

“Then, the second point was to make sure they do something over the break. Because we’re gonna come back and we’re gonna be right in the middle of basically, I think, the toughest conference in America. And we’re playing everybody four times. So it’s just imperative that they don’t take the three weeks completely off. We’ve sent them three options.”

