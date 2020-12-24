United Way and partner agencies give back millions in CARES Act money

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County residents have seen millions of dollars come back into the community through the CARES Act.

Officials with the United Way of Northwest Florida say between them and its seven partner agencies they serviced more than 1,000 clients, giving out more than $2.5 million.

That money went to individuals or families who needed help with rent, food, utilities, and child or adult care.

Bay County officials say more than 500 businesses or nonprofits also applied for grants.

