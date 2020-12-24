Advertisement

Walton County commissioners vote against solar panel farm

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County commissioners pulled the plug on a potential solar panel farm set to be built in northern Walton County.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, board members spent hours listening to comments from the community about Gulf Power’s proposed solar farm.

“This was a difficult decision, but at the end of the day we’re tasked to do what’s best for the people of the county, the most people,” said District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell.

David Herring owns property near the nearly 900-acre site Gulf Power wanted to build on and said the community would have lost valuable agricultural land had the project been approved.

“Walton County was funded, or grew on agriculture, that’s how Walton County began. We have to feed us, that’s the whole point of agriculture is to feed America,” said Herring.

Glidewell said another reason three of the five commissioners voted against the solar panels was fire safety concerns.

He said there’s no nearby fire department except the Liberty Volunteer Department.

“While the applicant [Gulf Power] made some verbal promises, there was nothing in writing that said they would help the fire department provide the specialized training and equipment that fighting that kind of fire would entail,” said Glidewell.

Glidewell added if any power company proposes a solar panel farm in the future, it will be looked at carefully to make sure it follows the land development code.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Counterfeit money showing up in Bay County as holidays approach
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

The Florida Department of Health Bay County is offering recommendations for those who aren't...
Health department gives recommendations for holiday travel and social gatherings
The United Way and its partner agencies gave back more than $2.5 million in CARES Act money.
United Way and partner agencies give back millions in CARES Act money
Devon and his family were given gifts to fit Devon's needs as well as a new car.
McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family
Kids received gifts of all kinds from the Panama City Police Department Wednesday.
Panama City Police give gifts to local kids