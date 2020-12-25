Christmas Eve Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and thunderstorms prevailed across the Panhandle today, but clear skies are in store for Santa’s flight this evening!

The cold front that pushed the line of storms into the region today is clearing out, and dragging cold air in behind it. Temperatures earlier today topped out in the low to mid 60s, and have dropped well into the 40s as of 4:00 pm. Highs tomorrow will struggle to get out of the 40s, with overnight lows dropping into the low 30s to upper 20s. High pressure builds in for the weekend, with temperatures returning to the 60s by Monday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.