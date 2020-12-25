COVID can’t stop Salvage Santa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Salvage Santa is locally known for giving unselfishly to children and families for over 40 years. This year some things changed, but not the giving.

This year he will be spending time with his family at his new home which was built after his old home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. Ordinarily, he would be out still giving bikes and toys away but COVID has had a huge impact on the availability of products that are part of what is given to each family.

Shutdowns have created shortages and delays in getting things to the marketplace. Even with that Mike Jones, or “Salvage Santa” as he is known, has kept his promise to bring Christmas to needy families and children in Bay County.

”I’ve got good news from everybody we gave toys to. And Early Education and Care said they did the almost 500 of their clients and their siblings and so that’s probably seven or 800 kids and we were able to give about 350 bicycles out there, that we gave away,” said Jones.

Even though there were not enough bikes to fill every need this year, Salvage Santa is still collecting used bikes to get ready for next Christmas

