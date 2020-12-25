Advertisement

COVID can’t stop Salvage Santa

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Salvage Santa is locally known for giving unselfishly to children and families for over 40 years. This year some things changed, but not the giving.

This year he will be spending time with his family at his new home which was built after his old home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. Ordinarily, he would be out still giving bikes and toys away but COVID has had a huge impact on the availability of products that are part of what is given to each family.

Shutdowns have created shortages and delays in getting things to the marketplace. Even with that Mike Jones, or “Salvage Santa” as he is known, has kept his promise to bring Christmas to needy families and children in Bay County.

”I’ve got good news from everybody we gave toys to. And Early Education and Care said they did the almost 500 of their clients and their siblings and so that’s probably seven or 800 kids and we were able to give about 350 bicycles out there, that we gave away,” said Jones.

Even though there were not enough bikes to fill every need this year, Salvage Santa is still collecting used bikes to get ready for next Christmas

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
Okaloosa County acquires new "COVID-Killing" ambulance to combat virus.
Okaloosa County purchases new “COVID-killing” ambulance
Devon and his family were given gifts to fit Devon's needs as well as a new car.
McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family
Starting December 24, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center will temporarily restrict the number...
Temporary visitation restrictions implemented at Gulf Coast Regional

Latest News

WonderWorks and XD Dark Ride say they have seen an unusual amount of visitors throughout the...
Local indoor attractions see an influx of visitors over the holidays
Bay County Fire officials want locals to be safe and aware before lighting up a fireplace or...
Staying warm and safe over the holidays
Bay County residents and visitors prepare for Christmas at the last minute.
Shoppers rush to stores at the last minute on Christmas Eve
A new hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is on track to open in just a...
Hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport set to open in 2021